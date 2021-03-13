STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prince William, Harry to reunite at Princess Diana memorial despite tensions

Despite the tension between the brothers that sparked after the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, this reunion will mark their first public meet.

Published: 13th March 2021

In this Monday March 9, 2020, file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Amid the ongoing family spat after the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Prince William will attend their late mother Princess Diana's memorial together later in the year.

According to Fox News, the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are planning to reunite at the memorial they have planned to commission for their late mother this summer.

Despite the tension between the brothers that sparked after the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, this reunion will mark their first public meet.

Russell Myers, a royal expert revealed that both Prince William and Harry are committed to get together on July 1 this year for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.

"This could be a monumental period for the brothers," Myers said, adding the siblings have hardly spoken in months.

The news came a day after Prince William contradicted the claims made by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, that the Duchess of Sussex suffered racism at the palace.

In the 200-minute long chat show with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry spilled the beans about the racist comments he had received, while he started dating Markle and that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls.

He also disclosed that Charles made it clear that both the brothers should be on "different paths".

As per the reports from Fox News, amid this ongoing clash, Prince Harry has vowed to return to the UK from California this summer for the planned unveiling of a memorial statue that he and his brother together helped commission for his mother.

The memorial statue was commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex in 2017, in honour of the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana. The statue will be unveiled on her 60th birth anniversary.

The Princess of Wales had died with her beau and film producer Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris.

