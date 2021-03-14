Eight injured in bomb blast in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least eight persons were injured on Sunday when a "pressure cooker bomb" exploded at a crowded government office in Siraha district's Lahan in south-eastern Nepal, according to media reports.

The pressure cooker bomb exploded on the first floor of the Land Revenue Office, Assistant Chief District Officer Krishna Kumar Niraula was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Eight employees - five men and three women - of the land revenue department were injured in the blast, the paper said.

"Three of the critically injured are undergoing treatment at Saptarishi Hospital, Lahan while the others are admitted at Lahan Hospital," said DSP Tapan Dahal.

The Janatantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary), an armed outfit led by Jaya Krishna Goit, claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it was part of the outfit's "campaign against corruption", My Republica newspaper reported.

"We detonated a pressure cooker bomb at 12:47 PM as an action against corruption," it said in a statement hours after the incident.

More stringent action will be taken if corruption continues, and the Government of Nepal and Provincial Government would be responsible for it, the statement added.

The Janatantrik Terai Mukti Morcha is a group agitating for greater political and economic rights for the people of the Terai plains bordering India.

Earlier, police recovered pamphlets published by the outfit from the site of the blast.

Several pieces of pamphlets were found in such a condition that it is hard to read what is written on them, according to police.

"We can, however, see the signature of Jaya Krishna Goit," a police officer said.

Police has been investigating the case.