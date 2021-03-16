STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Countries may still use AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO

Dr.Soumya Swaminathan says officials at the U.N. health agency don't want people to panic even as close monitoring of the vaccine's use continues.

Published: 16th March 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is recommending that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for now despite concerns about blood clots in some people who have received it.

She said a review is under way that could produce updated recommendations as early as Tuesday.

Swaminathan noted that some 300 million doses of a variety of coronavirus vaccines have been given to people around the world, and there is no documented death that has been linked to a COVID vaccine.

She said the rates at which blood clots have occurred in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine are in fact less than what you would expect in the general population. 

