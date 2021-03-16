Pakistan arrests 11 Indian fishermen

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan authorities said on Tuesday that they have apprehended 11 Indian fishermen and confiscated their two boats for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters.

"After initial investigation, the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police Karachi for further legal formalities," the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said in a statement.

It said two Indian fishing boats along with 11 crew members were located in eastern maritime exclusive economic zone of Pakistan during routine surveillance.

The PMSA ships, aircraft and fast boats regularly undertake patrolling and monitoring of the maritime zone because in the recent past, a number of unwarranted intrusions into Pakistani waters have been observed, it said.

"Given the prevailing environment and the fact that these vessels are generally fitted with GPS equipment, their presence deep inside our waters raises concerns, as these boats may be used for other illegitimate purposes," it added.

Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen as there is no clear demarcation of the maritime border in the Arabian Sea and the fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location.

Owing to the lengthy and slow bureaucratic and legal procedures, the fishermen usually remain in jail for several months and sometimes even for years.