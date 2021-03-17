STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Berlin theater manager quits after sexual harassment claims

Officials spoke to the women concerned in late January and were still evaluating a meeting with Doerr held earlier this month.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Illustration | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By AFP

BERLIN: The manager of a prominent Berlin theatre has stepped down in the wake of accusations by women of bullying and sexual harassment.

Klaus Doerr announced his resignation from the German capital's Volksbuehne theatre on Tuesday. He said that he takes “complete responsibility for the accusations against me” and was stepping down in agreement with the city government.

“I deeply regret it if I hurt employees with my behaviour, with words or glances,” Doerr said in a statement released by the theatre.

He added that he regretted not succeeding in “creating an open climate-sensitive to discrimination” within the theatre that would have recognized problems in time and enabled employees to come forward confidentially with complaints.

The city government's culture minister, Klaus Lederer, said Monday that employees had “reported incidents of abuse of power, bullying, verbal violence and sexual harassment.”

Officials spoke to the women concerned in late January and were still evaluating a meeting with Doerr held earlier this month, he said.

Doerr, an experienced theatre manager, took over at the Volksbuehne in 2018.

Lederer's department has said that no one came forward with complaints against Doerr before he was appointed. But that changed in January when a letter setting out complaints was sent to a counseling office set up in 2018 for people in the film, television, theater and music sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment Volksbuehne theatre
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp