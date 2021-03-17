STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Burglars, thieves, robbers to be fitted with GPS tags in UK

Under the new rules, such offenders who have served a prison sentence of a year or more will be automatically fitted with a tag on release.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image

By PTI

LONDON: Burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison will be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements in a world-first scheme to crack down on neighbourhood criminals, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, such offenders who have served a prison sentence of a year or more will be automatically fitted with a tag on release, allowing their whereabouts to be monitored by GPS satellites 24 hours a day for up to 12 months.

With more than half of those convicted of theft and burglary reoffending within a year and almost 80 per cent of cases resulting in no suspect being identified, the Ministry of Justice said the new scheme will be a vital extra source of intelligence to help police catch these persistent offenders.

Being burgled or robbed is devastating and I understand how frustrating it is when the perpetrators can't be caught, both for the public and the police, said Kit Malthouse, UK Minister for Crime and Policing.

Tagging these prolific offenders so we know where they are 24 hours a day should be powerful persuasion to change their ways and will help police find and charge them if they don't. It's another tool helping probation staff to cut crime and keep the public safe, he said.

Police will be able to work with the Prison and Probation Service staff to investigate whether those on the tags have been in the vicinity of recent burglaries, thefts and robberies.

It is hoped that this would provide the crucial evidence needed to catch the perpetrators.

The intention is the tags will also act as a deterrent, protecting people from further burglaries and thefts and forcing "career criminals" to choose a more honest way of making a living.

The Ministry of Justice said it is hoped this novel approach will reduce the estimated 4.8 billion pounds burden such crimes place on the taxpayer every year.

Tagging prolific offenders provides a strong deterrent and means officers will be able to quickly arrest and gather evidence against anyone suspected of being involved in a robbery, burglary or other theft, Deputy Chief Constable Jon Stratford, National Police Chief's Council Electronic Monitoring Lead.

This scheme will play a part in our overall work to prevent crime and keep our communities safe, he said.

The scheme will initially launch in six England police force areas of Avon and Somerset, Cheshire, Gloucestershire, Gwent, Humberside and West Midlands on April 12 and it is estimated 250 offenders will be tagged in the first six months.

It will then be extended to a further 13 areas in September.

Police officers will be able to submit any burglaries, thefts or robberies they are investigating to a dedicated unit overseen by the Prison and Probation Service.

Trained staff will then be able to check the location history of those on tags against the details of the crime, allowing police to either rule out or investigate suspects further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GPS tags UK rrobbers GPS tags
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp