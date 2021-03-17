STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's draconian social media law 'quashing personal freedoms'

The clampdown on media has already reached a new level with restricting reports, shutting down the programs, and job losses in the media industry.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

social media

For representational purposes

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The new draconian social media law by the Pakistan government is attempting to quash personal freedoms.

Under the name of national security, religious sentiments and 'respect for institutions', the government introduced a new law for digital media in November 2020, wrote Sulman Ali, a Pakistani blogger.

The Imran-led government has formed new rules titled "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2020," under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA).

The RBUOC has placed all internet service providers (ISPs) at par with social media companies, while all the requirements for social media platforms have been imposed on ISPs as well. In short, the new rules are applied to any social media company operating in Pakistan.

As per the ambit of new rules, it includes all social media users, social media companys', service providers, website owners or information systems.

Under the new rules, they cannot publish, host, display, change, transmit, update or share any content that belongs to someone else, is blasphemous, pedophilic, pornographic, is against the religious, cultural, ethnic sensitivities and beliefs, harms minors, or threatens the security, integrity of Pakistan's defence or public order.

As per Sulman, critics argued that the new rules cover almost every aspect of life -- hence, often quashing personal freedoms. The vagueness of the rules is its biggest problem according to analysts.

"Everything in these new rules is vague, as the government has tried to bring something parallel to PECA, to apply a new legal framework," said Asad Baig from Media Matters for Democracy, reacting to the new rules.

Meanwhile, digital rights activist Nighat Dad said that the new regulations go against its parent act, PECA. "First, it bypasses judicial authority and now Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) doesn't need a warrant, rather it can contact the social media companies directly for the data of a user. Secondly, it includes intimidation, as any content 'harming the reputation' of federal/provincial government, the public office holders will be questioned. This is against Article 19, which deals with freedom of expression."

The strongest reaction came from internet companies, including international giants. The companies specifically opposed the government's demand to implement these new rules above their own global community guidelines.

Furthermore, the companies are required to open their office in Pakistan, appoint a local representative, and establish a database server in the country. Furthermore, they have to hand over the data to FIA in decrypted and readable form.

The companies are also bound to comply with censor orders of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and have to provide data related to users. In case of failure to do so, they would face complete blocking in the country, along with Rs 500 million fines.

Due to such restrictions, tech-giants, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, threatened to leave Pakistan, if these social media rules stay.

Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) expressed its alarm over the new laws, as well as the government's vague process, through which these rules have been developed.

In a statement, AIC said: "The rules would make it extremely difficult for AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses."

Moreover, the new rules have been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where the hearing is underway. During the hearing, the Attorney General of Pakistan informed the court that "the government will review the rules and it will be held after consultation with relevant stakeholders and petitioners." The IHC has given the government a 30-day deadline to present a report on framing social media after consulting with stakeholders. The court asked AGP to submit the report on April 2.

Doubting the Imran-led government intention, who in November 2020 had promised a 'consultation' with the companies, which never happened, the blogger viewed that Imran Khan's promise to 'review' the new rules will face the same consequence.

The rights activists believe it is highly unlikely if we keep the history of the country, in this regard.

The clampdown on media has already reached a new level with restricting reports, shutting down the programs, and job losses in the media industry.

"Now, it seems, it is the turn of social media as the authorities want to restrict the freedom of expression because it is against the 'national interest'," wrote Sulman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media pakistan metoo
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp