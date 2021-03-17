STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Status of women is the status of democracy: US Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris said in a virtual speech to the UN Commission on the Status of Women's annual meeting that the exclusion of women in decision-making  is a marker of a flawed democracy.

Published: 17th March 2021 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: US Vice President Kamala Harris told the UN's premiere global body fighting for gender equality that the status of women is the status of democracy and the Biden administration will work to improve both.

America's first female vice president quoted the late US first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who chaired the drafting committee of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN.General Assembly in December 1948, as saying: Without equality, there can be no democracy.

Harris said in a virtual speech to the UN Commission on the Status of Women's annual meeting that the exclusion of women in decision-making -- its focus this year -- is a marker of a flawed democracy, stressing that their participation strengthens democracy.

But she warned that democracy is increasingly under great strain, with a troubling decline in freedom around the globe over the past 15 years, and experts saying the past year was the worst on record for the global deterioration of democracy and freedom.

The Biden administration is committed to upholding the democratic values in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Harris said, and we firmly believe that, when we work together globally, we can achieve the vision within it.

The decision to have Harris deliver the US address marked a step up from the Trump administration's lower level representation at commission meetings, and reflected President Joe Biden's commitment to expanding the number of women in top decision-making jobs and to multilateralism after his predecessor's America First policy.

Harris said the US is strengthening its engagement with the United Nations and the broader international system, pointing to its re-engagement with the UN World Health organization, rejoining the UN Human Rights Council and revitalizing its partnership with UN Women to help empower women worldwide.

UN Women's Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, at Monday's opening meeting of the commission, cited a number of positive developments including the increase in women ministers in the United States from 17 percent in 2020 under former president Donald Trump to 46 percent in Biden's Cabinet, a historic high.

Harris pointed to other signs of progress: more women than men voting in every presidential election for the last 56 years, more women than ever before serving in the US Congress, more women breadwinners, women becoming major decision-makers in local, state and national governments, and Biden last week appointing women to head two of America's 11 military combat commands.

But she said the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the economic security, the physical security and the health of women everywhere.

When women face obstacles to quality health care, worry about food for their families, live in poverty, are more vulnerable to gender-based violence, and disproportionately impacted by conflict and climate change, Harris said, it's harder for them to fully participate in decision-making.

Which, in turn, makes it that much harder for democracies to thrive, she said.

Nonetheless, Harris stressed the Biden administration's commitment to improving democracy and empowering women  and in another reversal from the Trump era to partnering with all of you in the days and years ahead.

Looking around the world, I am inspired by the progress that is being made, she said.

And I am proud to report that, while the United States still has work to do, we, too, are making progress -- and that women strengthen our democracy every day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp