STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU plans to launch dispute settlement with AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has fallen well short of promised deliveries, and this shortfall has slowed Europe's troubled vaccine roll-out.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. (Photo | AP)

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital. (Representational Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission plans to launch the dispute settlement process in its coronavirus vaccine contract with pharma giant AstraZeneca, EU spokesmen said Thursday.

Chief spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels is waiting for the go ahead from EU member states to write to the firm to demand talks on its alleged failure to honour its contract.

Mamer said the letter "will allow us to start a dialogue with the company as part of a dispute settlement process."

By its own admission, the British-Swedish company has fallen well short of promised deliveries, and this shortfall has slowed Europe's troubled vaccine roll-out.

The dispute has also triggered an international row, with European officials furious that AstraZeneca has delivered on its UK contract while falling short in the EU.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen singled out Britain on Wednesday when she warned that Brussels was seeking a way to ensure "reciprocity" in shipments.

This was taken as a threat to prevent EU vaccine exports to Britain while UK-based suppliers are not shipping to Europe.

The letter would be the first formal measure by the EU since the row erupted and activates a clause in the supply contract between Brussels and the firm.

This could lead to legal action if AstraZeenca is not able to assure European officials it has met its obligation to make its "best efforts" to ship the promised doses.

Commission health spokesman Stefan de Keersmaeker said that, once the letter was sent, the firm would have 20 days to arrange a senior level meeting with EU officials.

"The aim of that process is to arrive at a solution which resolves the conflict in good faith ... in a way that is satisfactory to all parties," he said.

AstraZeneca had been expected to deliver 90 million doses of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, but will likely only be able to supply 30 million, after production delays at its EU plants.

In the second quarter it hopes to deliver 70 million, many fewer than the 180 million initially promised. 

Brussels has, however, worked to accelerate production at plants operated by other drugs firms and still hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of European adults before the end of summer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Commission AstraZeneca vaccine
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp