STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

George Floyd death trial 'defining' chance for justice: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

The final resolution, on systemic racism and rights violations by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent, made no specific reference to the United States.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Michelle Bachelet

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The trial of a US police officer facing murder charges for the death of George Floyd is a crucial and defining opportunity for justice, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

However, it is a chance denied to countless other families, because "so many cases" involving the deaths of people of African descent never make it to court, Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In the US state of Minnesota, Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, is facing murder and manslaughter charges over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man. Floyd's death on May 25 last year sparked widespread protests in the United States and around the globe.

As Floyd's trial gets under way, Bachelet recalled that "this crucial, defining opportunity for justice is denied to countless other families. So many cases involving deaths of people of African descent never make it to court, and the pain of so many families goes unacknowledged or even denied".

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was updating the council on the implementation of its resolution 43/1, adopted in June last year following an urgent debate on systemic racism sparked by Floyd's killing.

The final resolution, on systemic racism and rights violations by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent, made no specific reference to the United States.

Bachelet said that despite current heightened visibility around the issue, incidents of police brutality and racial discrimination against people of African descent continue to occur. "No police officer or any other agent of any state should ever be above the law," the former Chilean president said.

Bachelet said that law enforcement and judicial authorities reflected their societies and "unless we address the systemic racism within all our institutions, we can never 'fix' the police alone". She added that awareness of the history of colonialism, slavery and discrimination were needed to address racial injustice.

Bachelet will produce a report to the council in June to recommend an agenda for dismantling systemic racism and police brutality against Africans and people of African descent, and to advance accountability and redress for victims.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Floyd George Floyd trial Michelle Bachelet UN Human Rights Council Derek Chauvin
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp