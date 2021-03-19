STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scotland Yard arrests Indian national wanted in murder case after Interpol notice

Jaysukh Ranpariya of Sutton Plaza, Sutton, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court following his arrest by detectives from the Met's Extradition Unit, said a Metropolitan Police.

Published: 19th March 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

The old headquarters of Scotland Yard in central London

The old headquarters of Scotland Yard in central London (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard has arrested an Indian national wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder case in India after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Jaysukh Ranpariya, 41, who is also known as Jayesh Patel, was arrested in south London on Tuesday by officers from Scotland Yard's Extradition Unit on an Indian extradition warrant and produced before Westminster Magistrates' court here on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody until a next hearing later this month after he refused consent to be extradited to India to face criminal charges.

Jaysukh Ranpariya of Sutton Plaza, Sutton, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court following his arrest by detectives from the Met's Extradition Unit, said a Metropolitan Police statement.

Ranpariya was arrested on Tuesday, March 16, in Sutton (south London) under an international arrest warrant issued the same day on behalf of the Indian authorities.

He is wanted for an offence of conspiracy to murder in India, the statement said.

The Interpol had issued the Red Corner Notice against Ranpariya to alert countries to take him into custody as the Gujarat police sought to trace and arrest the fugitive as part of its inquiries into crimes dating back to 2018.

