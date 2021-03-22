STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Border is closed': Joe Biden pushes back criticism amid mounting migrants crisis

Biden himself vowed on Sunday to visit the border and said he was stepping up the message to migrants to stay home.

Published: 22nd March 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park in Mexico after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from US

Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park in Mexico after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from US. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: "The border is closed": With those words, a top Biden administration official pushed back on Sunday against fast-mounting criticism that it has bungled immigration policy, spurring an influx of migrants in the biggest crisis to emerge under the new president.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the administration's message to would-be border-crossers was simple: "Now is not the time to come. Do not come. The journey is dangerous. We are building safe, orderly and humane ways to address the needs of vulnerable children," he said on ABC's "This Week."

But with an estimated 15,000 migrant children or teenagers already in federal custody -- roughly a third of them in facilities meant for adults -- and with the United States on pace to see two million undocumented migrants arrive this year, the problem has become impossible to ignore.

Biden himself vowed on Sunday to visit the border and said he was stepping up the message to migrants to stay home. "We're in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we reestablish what existed before, which was -- they can stay in place and make their case from their home country," he told reporters.

Bipartisan criticism

Many Republicans, but also a growing number of Democrats, have criticized the administration's border policies.

Mayorkas, appearing on three television networks, insisted that the administration was doing everything it could to address the influx, but said the task was complicated by policies inherited from Donald Trump's administration and by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed. But one thing is also clear, that it takes time," the Havana-born Mayorkas said on ABC. Mayorkas repeatedly placed blame on Biden's predecessor Trump, who imposed an array of anti-immigration policies.

Mayorkas said that "the entire system... was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration" and had to be rebuilt. He said that three new facilities had been opened to handle border arrivals just last week.

'Irresponsible'

But Republicans flatly rejected that analysis, with Michael McCaul, a Texas lawmaker, calling Mayorkas's comments "very irresponsible". "They've created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven't seen a plan," he said, also on ABC.

Trump issued a statement claiming his border policies had been a success, and attacking Biden. "All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster," Trump said.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers visited immigration facilities in the El Paso, Texas area last week, and several emerged with sharp criticism.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said that he saw hundreds of children packed into a "big, open room," and "fought back tears" as he listened to a 13-year-old girl who was distraught after being separated from her grandmother.

Mayorkas, who traveled with the group to El Paso, said that under the previous administration, such a girl would have been "turned away and turned into the desert of Mexico or sent back to the very country from which she fled, by reason of fear or prosecution."

Biden said early on that he wanted to roll back some of the harsher policies imposed by Trump, but that first he needed to impose "guardrails" to prevent a huge influx of migrants. But in a departure from the previous administration, he began allowing unaccompanied children into the country.

More than 10,000 unaccompanied children are now in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services. The Customs and Border Protection agency is caring for 5,000 others. The influx had begun to grow even before Biden came to office in January, propelled partly by deteriorating conditions in parts of Central America.

And in January, Mexico stopped taking back some families being expelled by the United States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US migrants crisis US Mexico border US migrants border US immigration Alejandro Mayorkas
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp