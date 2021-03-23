STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Yemen coronavirus committee calls for 'state of emergency'

Six years of civil war has left Yemen's weak healthcare system in ruins, and this week the country reported more than 100 cases in a day.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Yemen, famine

The 4 million people who didn’t receive food last year “are among those essentially in the long, slow, brutal, painful, agonizing process of starving to death,” (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DUBAI: Yemen's coronavirus committee urged the government Tuesday to declare a public health "state of emergency" after a surge in infections in the war-torn country.

Six years of civil war has left Yemen's weak healthcare system in ruins, and this week the country reported more than 100 cases in a day, much higher than figures at the beginning of the year.

It has officially recorded some 3,500 cases of Covid-19 including 771 deaths since the pandemic began, but testing is scant.

Most clinics are ill-equipped to determine causes of death, and many fear the real toll is far higher.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee for Coronavirus is linked to the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, which has been battling Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014.

The committee called on the government to "declare a (public) health state of emergency in all provinces, prepare health centres and hospital, and provide medical staff with personal protective equipment."

The committee called for the implementation of a "partial curfew" and for the closure of wedding halls, shopping centres and mosques outside of prayer times.

The Huthis, who control much of the north including the capital Sanaa, do not report any cases from areas under their control.

The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, which has been pushed to the brink of famine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen's war, which the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Yemen COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp