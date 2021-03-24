STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid-19 shot

The drugmaker was on back foot Tuesday, vowing to release more data after US National Institute of Allergy, Infectious Diseases raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

Published: 24th March 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States was among the biggest backers of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, but a series of blunders by the company eroded American authorities' confidence and have delayed rollout in the world's hardest-hit country.

The British-Swedish drugmaker was on the back foot Tuesday, vowing to release more data "within 48 hours" after the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated. 

The Washington Post meanwhile reported that independent experts tasked with overseeing the trial had earlier written a letter to AstraZeneca telling them they should report their efficacy as 69 to 75 percent, not 79 percent as the company had done when it omitted the most recent data.

"It's hard to understand what rationale could justify reporting stronger numbers when weaker and more up to date numbers were actually available,"  Holly Fernandez Lynch, an assistant professor of medical ethics at University of Pennsylvania told AFP, though she added that she was heartened by the government's quick response.

One time favorite 

AstraZeneca's issues with US health agencies stem not from potential safety issues surrounding blood clotting, which led to pauses in Europe, but from its alleged lack of transparency.

The relationship began much more positively.

Think back to last May, when then-president Donald Trump launched "Operation Warp Speed" to decide which vaccine makers to fund and order from, well before there was any inkling of results.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was a leading contender because of the research team's past work on a MERS vaccine, and the fact it was based on adenovirus vector technology -- considered more "tried and true" than untested mRNA vaccines.

The US ordered 300 million doses, far more than its initial orders for Moderna and Pfizer (100 million each), and gave the company $1.2 billion. 

Trial pause 

The first sign of trouble came back in September when AstraZeneca paused its global trials after a British participant developed neurological symptoms. 

Such pauses aren't unusual -- Johnson & Johnson also had to temporarily halt its trials -- but according to reports, the US Food and Drug Administration only learned of the problem via the media. 

While Britain quickly resumed its trial, the US waited about seven weeks to restart while it carried out its own investigation.

Trust issues 

In November, AstraZeneca became the third company to announce promising early results -- declaring its vaccine efficacy ranged from 62 percent to 90 percent, depending on dosing, and the average was 70 percent.

Scientists were left puzzling over the discrepancies, because a lower first dose seemed to work better.

AstraZeneca had also pooled results from differently designed trials in Britain and Brazil, which is considered irregular.

It later emerged that the different dosing regimes had occurred by accident, not design -- something the company omitted to mention. 

And it was left to Moncef Slaoui, then chief advisor to Warp Speed, to reveal in a call to US reporters that the group that achieved 90 percent efficacy did not include anyone aged over 55.

Latest 'unforced error' 

On Monday, AstraZeneca released its latest results from a trial carried in the US, Peru, and Chile, reporting a better than expected efficacy.

Then came the NIAID statement, undercutting the good news.

Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, told AFP the episode spoke to the overall problem of vaccine makers releasing their results via barebones press releases during the pandemic.

"Issue a slide set with the press release that gives you more insight into the basic data," he added, calling on the industry to adopt a new standard of transparency or risk losing public confidence.

Both Omer and Fernandez Lynch stressed that the controversy should not detract from the fact that the vaccine was performing well in countries where it was authorized, and its benefits outweigh safety risks.

"In my mind, it's an unforced error by the company," Anthony Fauci, who heads up NIAID, said to medical news site Stat.

Does the US need AstraZeneca? 

The US has authorized three vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson -- and between them they should be able to ship enough doses to cover more than the US adult population by the end of May.

AstraZeneca said it expected to apply for authorization "in the coming weeks" and a stamp of approval by the FDA -- the gold standard regulator -- would go far in assuaging global doubts over the vaccine.

Fernandez Lynch said the controversy would "be a big topic of conversation at any FDA advisory committee discussion" when AstraZeneca seeks emergency approval.

Many observers argue the US should consider shipping its millions of doses AstraZeneca to low-income countries that are facing serious shortages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca Covid vaccine US covid vaccine Covid vaccine
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp