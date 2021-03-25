STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China says Ladakh situation has 'eased distinctly' but silent on further pullout of troops

The two countries had earlier completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong Lake last month in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The Chinese military on Thursday said the situation at eastern Ladakh has "eased distinctly" thanks to the joint efforts with India on the disengagement of troops from the Pangong Lake area but gave no indication about when the pullout will take place from the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two countries had completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong Lake last month in line with an agreement on disengagement.

But the disengagement is yet to take place in the remaining areas along the LAC.

The Indian Army has been pitching for a faster disengagement process in areas like Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang to bring down tension in the mountainous region.

ALSO READ | India, China hold in-depth talks on addressing remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

At present, China and India have disengaged front-line troops in the Pangong Lake area and both countries have positively commented on the current moves, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence said at an online media briefing.

"Thanks to the joint efforts made by China and India, the situation in the border area has been eased distinctly," he said.

Both sides have agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to promote the settlement of other issues in the west section of the China-India boundary, Ren was quoted as saying by the Chinese military-run China Military Online portal.

Ren was responding to a question on reports quoting the External Affairs Ministry spokesman asking China to complete its military withdrawal at the remaining friction points along the LAC.

China hopes the two sides can value the hard-won results, follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, maintain dialogue and communication and stabilise the situation against relapse, gradually coming to solutions that can be accepted by the two countries to jointly maintain peace in the border area, he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Actual Control LAC standoff India-China Border Standoff PLA Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp