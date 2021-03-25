STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Zealand passes bereavement leave law for miscarriages, stillbirths

Employers in New Zealand, as in some other countries, had already been required to provide paid leave in the event of a stillbirth, when a fetus is lost after 20 weeks or more.

Published: 25th March 2021 06:58 PM

The new law, which had been in development for several years, comes amid a broader global reckoning over women at work. (Representational Image)

By ANI

AUKLAND: New Zealand's Parliament has unanimously approved legislation that would give couples -- who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth -- three days of paid leave, putting the country in the vanguard of those providing such benefits.

According to The New York Times, employers in New Zealand, as in some other countries, had already been required to provide paid leave in the event of a stillbirth, when a fetus is lost after 20 weeks or more.

The new legislation, approved on Wednesday, will expand that leave to anyone who loses a pregnancy at any point, removing any ambiguity. The measure is expected to become law in the coming weeks.

"I felt that it would give women the confidence to be able to request that leave if it was required, as opposed to just being stoic and getting on with life, when they knew that they needed time, physically or psychologically, to get over the grief," said Ginny Andersen, the Labour Member of Parliament who drafted the bill as quoted by The New York Times.

Andersen added that she had not been able to find comparable legislation anywhere in the world. "We may well be the first country," she said, adding, "But all the countries that New Zealand is usually compared to legislate for the 20-week mark."

However, this law does not apply to abortions, the MP said. New Zealand decriminalised abortion last year, ending the country's status as one of the few wealthy nations to limit the grounds for ending a pregnancy in the first half.

The new law, which had been in development for several years, comes amid a broader global reckoning over women at work. Women have long struggled to balance the requirements of their employers with issues like pregnancy, sometimes leading them to miss advancement and other opportunities.

In Australia, people who miscarry are entitled to unpaid leave if they lose a fetus after 12 weeks, while in Britain, would-be parents who experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks are eligible for paid leave. Whereas, in the United States does not require employers to provide leave for anyone who suffers a miscarriage.

Up to 20 per cent of all known pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic. In New Zealand, whose population is five million, the ministry of health estimates that one to two pregnancies in 10 will end in miscarriage.

"If you ring the hospital saying, 'I think I'm miscarrying my baby,' so many women will say, 'I felt like I was the first person in the world to be miscarrying,'" said Vicki Culling, an educator about baby loss who has pushed for better support for bereaved parents in New Zealand, as reported by NYT.

"The foundations of your world just crumble, because you expect to have this beautiful baby, and when that baby dies, whether it's in utero or soon after birth, everything is shattered."

Culling lauded the New Zealand legislation as a first step but said there was more to be done. "You get three days' paid leave, maybe you bury your baby or you have a service, and then you go back to work, and you carry on -- and then what? That's my concern," she said.

"I'm celebrating it, but I want to see us keeping this compassion going, and looking further into the needs of these parents," she added. 

