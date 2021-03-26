STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK teacher suspended after showing 'inappropriate' cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in class

The teacher in question has since been suspended pending an investigation, with Head Teacher Gary Kibble apologising "unequivocally".

Published: 26th March 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: A school teacher was suspended on Friday after reportedly showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed at a school in the Midlands region of England.

The image was used in a lesson at Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire earlier this week and triggered protests outside the school.

The teacher in question has since been suspended pending an investigation, with Head Teacher Gary Kibble apologising "unequivocally".

"It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers. We encourage dialogue between parents and schools when issues emerge.

"However, the nature of protest we have seen, including issuing threats and in violation of coronavirus restrictions are completely unacceptable and must be brought to an end," a Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said.

"Schools are free to include a full range of issues, ideas and materials in their curriculum, including where they are challenging or controversial, subject to their obligations to ensure political balance.

"They must balance this with the need to promote respect and tolerance between people of different faiths and beliefs, including in deciding which materials to use in the classroom," the spokesperson said.

The department's officials said they remain in contact with the school and local authority after video footage across social media showed people chanting as they crowded around the school gate, which was flanked by police officers.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to monitor the demonstrations this week but no arrests were made under the Coronavirus Act, which means any gatherings and protests currently remain banned.

The caricature, believed to be one published by French magazine 'Charlie Hebdo', was shown to pupils in a religious studies lesson on Monday.

"The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson. It should not have been used," Head Teacher Gary Kibble said in a statement earlier.

"A member of staff has also relayed their most sincere apologies," he said.

The local member of Parliament, Opposition Labour's Tracy Brabin, said the "upset and offence caused" was "understandable and predictable".

"I hope the school and concerned parents can now move forward constructively and focus on their children's education and overcoming the challenges presented by the pandemic," she said.

Local British Muslim groups have also called on the community to maintain the peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK school cartoon row Prophet Mohammed
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp