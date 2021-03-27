STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joe Biden invites PM Modi to virtual summit on climate change, Imran Khan not included in list

Biden will host a two-day climate summit of world leaders starting on Earth Day, April 22, in which he will outline the US goal for reductions of carbon emissions by 2030.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden has invited 40 leaders from across the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the Leaders Climate Summit to be held virtually on April 22 and 23. The summit to be telecast live is being convened to underline the urgency and the economic benefits of climate action, the White House said.

Interestingly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not been invited to the summit. "It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow," the White House said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others are among those invited.

According to the White House, a key objective of the Leaders' Summit and COP26 will be to catalyse efforts to keep limiting global warming to the 1.5 degree Celsius goal within reach. "The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts," it added.

The White House said that by the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

Biden urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries will contribute to stronger climate ambition. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the summit, the White House said.

