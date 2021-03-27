PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina; India, Bangladesh sign five MoUs

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors like commerce, disaster management, resilience and mitigation, information technology and inaugurated a host of projects in Dhaka on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

PM Modi and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, following restricted and delegation-level talks, inaugurated the New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka passenger train, Mitali Express and virtually held the ground-breaking ceremony for power evacuation facilities of the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The leaders agreed to implement the proposal of the 'Shadhinata Sorok', a road to connect Kolkata and Mujibnagar, the birthplace of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said a significant portion of the third line of credit will be used to increase civil nuclear cooperation by developing five of the eight packages at the Rooppur plant.

Shringla said both PMs took stock of the areas of cooperation and discussed possible cooperation in newer areas like artificial intelligence and space. "Modi proposed holding a business exhibition which he termed as Best of India, Best of Bangladesh," he said and added that the prime minister wanted 'Nayi Urja, Nayi Gati' in Indo-Bangladesh ties.

Hasina and Modi released a commemorative stamp in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. Modi also gave Bangladesh 1.2 million doses of Covid- 19 vaccine and gifted 109 ambulances. Hasina presented him a gold and silver coin.

Modi visited the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara, accompanied by Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. He is the first foreign high dignitary to visit the mausoleum. The PM then proceeded to Orakandi where he interacted with members of the Matua community.

He announced upgradation of a middle school and setting up a primary school in Orakandi with the help of local authorities. "India and Bangladesh want to see the progress of the whole world, through their development and progress. Both countries want stability, love and peace in place of instability, terror and unrest. The same values were given to us by Hari Chand Thakur," he said.

Modi’s interaction with the Matuas, a significant part of who migrated to India during the war, comes at a time when members of the community participate in the Assembly election in West Bengal.

Bangabandhu chair at Delhi University

Some of the agreements signed include an MoU between the National Cadet Corps of the two countries and an MoU on the establishment of a framework of cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures. The PM also agreed to set up a Bangabandhu Chair at Delhi University