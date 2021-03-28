STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French Covid jabs will catch up with Britain in a few weeks, says Macron

His remark appeared to refer to stocks of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca that are produced in EU member states.

Published: 28th March 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: France will have caught up with Britain on the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 "in a few weeks", President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview Sunday amid a row with Britain over vaccine access.

France's inoculation drive has been criticized as slow, with 11.45 percent of French people having received one or more jabs, compared with 43.79 percent of Britons.

But Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper France had significantly ramped up the pace of inoculation and suggested Britain's campaign could face headwinds.

"In a few weeks we will have completely caught up with the British, who will meanwhile be increasingly dependent on us to vaccinate their population," he said.

His remark appeared to refer to stocks of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine AstraZeneca that are produced in EU member states.

The EU has threatened to ban pharma firms from exporting coronavirus vaccines to Britain and other well-supplied countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc -- a threat directed mainly at British-based AstraZeneca.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday suggested Britain, which has prioritized getting first vaccine doses to as many people as possible, would struggle to obtain the second doses they needed for full protection.

"The United Kingdom has taken great pride in vaccinating well with the first dose except they have a problem with the second dose," he told France Info radio.

The row with Britain comes as doctors at Paris hospitals swamped by Covid-19 cases warned they would soon have to start choosing which lives to save.

On Saturday, France recorded an additional 42,619 infections -- several times the target of 5,000 daily cases Macron set in late 2020.

The spiralling caseload comes a week after a third of the French population were placed under a loose form of lockdown.

In an open letter in the JDD, 41 medics complained that the measures taken by the government to try tame the third wave were "insufficient" and said  they would be at full capacity within two weeks.

"We will be forced to sort patients to try and save as many lives as possible," they warned, adding they had  "never experienced a situation like this, not even during the worst (terror) attacks of the past few years."

Meanwhile, growing numbers of schools are temporarily closing classrooms over infections among staff and pupils.

Unlike many of its European neighbours France has kept schools open since last summer.

Pressed on whether he was planning to tighten restrictions, Macron told the weekly: "Nothing has been decided".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp