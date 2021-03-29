STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden expresses outrage over civilian killings in Myanmar

It's terrible. It's absolutely outrageous. And based on the reporting I've gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily, Biden said.

Published: 29th March 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has expressed outrage over the recent killings of innocent people by the security forces in Myanmar, where military junta overthrew a democratically elected government.

It's terrible. It's absolutely outrageous. And based on the reporting I've gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily, Biden said on Sunday.

He was responding to questions about the recent deaths of innocent people in a protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

Over a 100 people lost their lives on Saturday, Myanmar's National Armed Forces Day, and shots were fired at the American Center of Yangon, in an incident that is being investigated, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

The Burmese military marked the country's National Armed Forces Day with a senseless and brutal crackdown that claimed the lives of over one hundred Burmese citizens. This is the bloodiest day that we have witnessed since the junta's illegal and illegitimate coup, he said.

The reported attack on the American Center in Yangon suggests that this situation is untenable and increasingly spiraling out of control, Meeks said condemning the military's actions in Myanmar.

I call on the Tatmadaw to ensure the safety of American personnel and refrain from violence against the people who are protesting its continuing undemocratic actions. I welcome the Biden administration's sanctions on MEC and MEHL earlier this week and urge the administration to work with our partners to place additional pressure on the junta until it respects the will of the people, Meeks said.

On Saturday, Chiefs of Defense of Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America in a joint statement condemned the use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.

A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting  not harming  the people it serves.

We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions, the joint statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Myanmar protests
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp