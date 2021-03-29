STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany reports more blood clot cases in people being administered AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said in an email Monday to The Associated Press that seven people affected by the blood clots have died.

Published: 29th March 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany's medical regulator says it has received reports of 21 cases of rare blood clots in people who had recently received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said in an email Monday to The Associated Press that seven people affected by the blood clots have died.

The incidence of an unusual form of blood clot in the head, known as sinus vein thrombosis, prompted several European countries to temporarily halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month.

After a review by medical experts, the European Union's medical regulator EMA recommended that warnings about possible rare side effects should be added to the vaccine information provided for patients and doctors.

Most EU countries have since resumed use of the vaccine.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute said that of the 21 cases reported in Germany until March 25, 12 also involved an abnormally low level of platelets in the patients' blood.

Of the 21 cases, 19 were in women ages 20 to 63, while two were in men ages 36 and 57.

During the period covered by the reports, some 2.27 million first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered in Germany.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany COVID vaccines Astra Zeneca Astra Zeneca blood clot cases
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp