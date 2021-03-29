STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Johnson & Johnson to give Africa 400 million COVID vaccines

The company's vaccine still must receive authorisation from regulators in the African countries, but the World Health Organization approved it for emergency use on March 12.

Published: 29th March 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW BRUNSWICK: Johnson & Johnson says it's agreed to provide up to 400 million doses of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine to African countries, starting this summer.

The drugmaker said under its agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, the company will provide up to 220 million vaccine doses for the African Union's 55 member countries, with delivery beginning in the July-to-September quarter.

The trust will be able to order 180 million additional doses from J&J, for a total of up to 400 million shots through 2022.

The company's vaccine still must receive authorisation from regulators in the African countries, but the World Health Organization approved it for emergency use on March 12.

J&J also has a tentative agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help support the WHO-backed COVAX program to get COVID-19 vaccines to 190 low-and middle-income countries, many of them in Africa.

Johnson & Johnson and Gavi still need to sign an advance purchase agreement to provide up to 500 million doses of J&J's vaccine to that program through 2022.

Aspen Pharmacare of South Africa, which is part of J&J's global supply and manufacturing network for its vaccine, will support vaccine shipments to the African Union.

In late-stage testing, J&J's vaccine prevented about 67per cent of symptomatic infections with the coronavirus and was 85per cent effective at preventing severe disease, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines COVID 19
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp