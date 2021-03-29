STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's veteran communist leader Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar passes away at 91

Manandhar had served as the general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party United for the past 26 years.

Published: 29th March 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Nepal's national flag used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

Image of Nepal's national flag used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's veteran communist leader Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar died on Monday at the age of 91.

He was admitted to Patan Hospital after suffering from various diseases including pneumonia.

Manandhar had served as the general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party United for the past 26 years.

He was the central committee member of Communist Party of Nepal during 1959.

He had been actively involved in Nepal's democratic struggle and also associated with the communist movement of the country for the past six decades.

However, he did not serve any public post though remained active in politics throughout his life.

He is survived by a son and three daughters.

His son Sunil Manandhar, a former environment minister, is the central committee member of Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre.

The final rites of Manandhar would be performed on Tuesday at Pashupati Aryaghat on the bank of Bagmati river.

Senior communist leaders, as well as top leaders of other political parties of Nepal, are expected to attend the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar death Nepal Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp