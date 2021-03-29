STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking first dose of vaccine

Alvi, who took to Twitter to share his health update also stated that while he had taken the first dose of the vaccine, antibodies had not started developing in his body yet.

Pakistan president Arif Alvi

Pakistan president Arif Alvi (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan's president Dr. Arif Alvi has tested positive for coronavirus, days after being administered the first jab of the vaccine.

Alvi, who took to Twitter to share his health update also stated that while he had taken the first dose of the vaccine, antibodies had not started developing in his body yet.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he tweeted.

First Lady Samina Alvi tested negative for COVID-19 and was quarantining.

She said the president has "mild symptoms but is in good spirits".

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had also been diagnosed with the virus.

"Get well soon PK," wrote Ismail, who himself contracted and recovered from the virus last year.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too had tested positive for the virus over a week ago and also drew severe flak for conducting an in-person meeting whilst being infected with covid-19. 

Khan, 68, too had tested positive just a couple of days after receiving an anti-COVID vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Comments(1)

  • Tauro
    Nothing unusual or unexpected. he should have been tested before giving the vaccine. Perhaps he was Positive then.
    15 hours ago reply
