STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Judge says man who filmed dying officers 'most hated man in Australia'

The judge was speaking at a pre-sentencing hearing after the accused pleaded guilty to several charges. He is due to be sentenced on April 28 and faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

Published: 31st March 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Richard Pusey, the man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year

Richard Pusey, the man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: A man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year while describing it as justice was “probably the most hated man in Australia," a judge said Wednesday while considering his sentence.

Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

The judge was speaking at a pre-sentencing hearing after Pusey, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this month to several charges. He is due to be sentenced April 28 and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Pusey, a mortgage broker, was pulled over by the officers for speeding at 149 kilometers (93 miles) per hour in his Porsche. The officers were discussing whether to impound the car when a truck swerved into them. It missed hitting Pusey because at the time he was urinating at the side of the highway.

As other witnesses rushed to help, Pusey got out his phone and made two videos of the scene. He zoomed in on the faces and the injuries of the three male and one female officers, called the officers vulgarities, and said the scene was “absolutely amazing” and represented “justice."

Others at the scene urged Pusey to help, but he shrugged them off, saying “they’re dead."

He later pleaded guilty to outraging public decency, speeding and reckless conduct. He also admitted possessing ecstasy, after returning positive tests for both ecstasy and marijuana at the time he was pulled over.

Defense lawyer Dermot Dann said Pusey had asked him to apologize to the families of the officers.

“He’s ashamed, and was ashamed, of the recording and what is said on the recording,” Dann said.

He said Pusey has a severe personality disorder, including anti-authority traits that played into his behavior at the crash scene. He said Pusey had been trying to get help for his condition.

His lawyer said Pusey didn't directly taunt the dying officers and said there was a place for mercy for him among the condemnation.

Dann said Pusey had spent nearly nine months in custody and his for his release on a community correction order, which would allow him to serve his sentence outside of jail.

But prosecutor Robyn Harper said Pusey’s actions were deliberate, callous and deprived the officers of the dignity they deserved in their final moments.

The judge agreed to have Pusey assessed for the community order before the sentencing hearing in late April.

The man who was driving the truck, Mohinder Singh, in December pleaded guilty to 10 charges and is due to be sentenced next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Richard Pusey dying police officer filmimg Australia police officer death
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp