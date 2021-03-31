Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning home birth for second child: Report

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child will be born at home, according to reports. As reported by Fox News, the Sussexes are expecting in early summer, and the baby girl will be the first-ever royal to be born in America.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex, Markle and Prince Harry bought their USD 14.5 million Montecito estate last year after moving to California. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the gender of the baby was revealed and during the interview, Harry and Meghan detailed their reasons for leaving royal life behind.

Harry said: "A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

Per Fox News, during the tell-all, the two made several serious allegations against the royal family and the Institution at large, including accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to Markle's mental health needs.

They also discussed the media's presence in their life, reporting on their every move and the criticism of Markle's actions, which led to, in part, her suicidal thoughts.

Markle confessed she had no clue what her royal marriage would bring into her life, saying: "There was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like. That's what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you're being judged on the perception, but you're living the reality of it."