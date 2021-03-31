STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Joe Biden's family dog Major involved in second biting incident in less than a month

The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit

Published: 31st March 2021 05:07 PM

US President Joe Biden's dog with one of his german shepherds Major

US President Joe Biden's dog with one of his german shepherds Major (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's dog, Major, has been involved in another biting incident at the White House, his second in less than a month, according to a media report.

Major, one of President Biden's two German shepherds, attacked on Monday just days after returning from training in Delaware.

The incident involved a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn on Monday afternoon, according to CNN.

The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit, the report said.

Major, a 3-year-old German Shepherd is the younger of the Bidens' two dogs and the White House's first ever rescue dog.

He was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 and received training within the last two weeks, according to the White House, following a separate biting incident earlier this month.

"He's a sweet dog," President Biden has said after the first incident.

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN that Major is "still adjusting to his new surroundings."

On March 8, Major caused an injury to a Secret Service employee at the White House, doing enough damage that the person needed treatment from the White House medical team.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to the injury as "minor," and chalked up Major's behaviour to "getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people."

Psaki said Major was "surprised by an unfamiliar person."

Major, and the Bidens' older German shepherd, Champ, were almost immediately sent to the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware, following the incident, the report said.

Champ, the president and first lady's other German shepherd, is older and so far has not generated any biting-related headlines.

