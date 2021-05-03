STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Italy sends team of experts, oxygen generation plant to India; EU announces fresh aid

The European Union announced additional emergency medical support by its member countries including Denmark, Spain and Netherlands to India.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

A relatives of a COVID-19 patients along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Relatives of a COVID-19 patients along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italy on Monday sent to India a team of experts and medical equipment, while the UK delivered a fourth consignment of aid comprising 60 ventilators to back the country's battle against a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, the European Union announced additional emergency medical support by its member countries including Denmark, Spain and Netherlands to India.

Besides a team of experts, Italy's medical assistance to India comprised an oxygen generation plant and 20 ventilators.

The Italian embassy said the team comprised personnel from the Maxiemergenza group of the Piedmont Region, a doctor from the Lombardy region and a representative of the Ministry of Health.

The oxygen generation plant, capable of supplying oxygen to an entire hospital, will be deployed at the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida, it said.

Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca greeted the medical delegation at the airport along with the EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto.

"Italy stands with India in the fight against coronavirus. This is a global challenge that we must tackle together. The medical team and equipment provided by Italy will contribute to saving lives in these terrible moments," De Luca said.

The UK sent 60 ventilators as part of its fourth shipment of supplies to India.

"Fourth consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from the UK. Thank our strategic partner & friend United Kingdom for the support," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

In a statement, the EU said a number of its member nations are sending additional supplies to India under the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism.

It said Denmark is sending 53 ventilators while Spain is supplying 119 oxygen concentrators and 145 ventilators.

The EU said the medical supplies from the Netherlands included 100 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of antiviral drugs Remdesivir and 449 ventilators.

Fresh supplies from Germany will comprise 15,000 vials of antiviral drugs, 516 ventilators and one oxygen generator, the EU said in a statement.

The EU countries are sending to India medical assistance under the 27-nation  grouping's Civil Protection Mechanism.

As part of its Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU plays a central role in coordinating its responses to emergencies in Europe and beyond.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

