STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

1 dead after driver rams into crowd outside Texas restaurant

Investigators believe the driver, who is about 20 years old, intentionally struck the crowd, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Published: 06th May 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representation purposes

By Associated Press

KATY: One woman died and several other people were injured when a driver struck a group of people in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant following a reported fight early Thursday, police said.

Investigators believe the driver, who is about 20 years old, intentionally struck the crowd, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said.

They were gathered outside Pinchy's Tex-Mex Restaurant in Katy about 1 am when they were struck, authorities said.

One woman, believed to be about 35, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another person was in serious condition while several others suffered minor injuries, Brown said.

The driver initially fled but returned to the parking lot, where he was taken into custody, Brown said.

A fight inside the restaurant had spilled out into the parking lot before the group was struck, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

Investigators were working to determine any relationship between the driver and those who were struck, Brown said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Texas Texas car accident
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp