Bilateral talks between S Jaishankar, Dominic Raab to focus on roadmap to India-UK trade agreement

Jaishankar said the two ministers also discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and global health challenges in some detail.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:35 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded bilateral discussions with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, which focussed on both sides implementing the '2030 Roadmap' of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) to pave the way for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Jaishankar, who conducted the talks virtually after he had withdrawn from face-to-face meetings in the wake of possible coronavirus exposure within the Indian delegation, said the two ministers also discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and global health challenges in some detail.

"Just concluded the bilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting with British counterpart Dominic Raab.

Focussed on our responsibility for implementing the 2030 Roadmap. Confident that we will see early progress on many fronts," Jaishankar tweeted following his interaction via videolink.

"Also explored our strategic convergences across regions.

Discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail," he said.

The bilateral meeting follows a Virtual Summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, when the two leaders agreed the '2030 Roadmap' as part of an ETP with trade and investment deals worth around GBP 1 billion.

The ETP, signed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss soon after, sets the goal for FTA talks to kick-start within months.

Jaishankar is in London at the invitation of Raab as a guest at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting, which concluded on Wednesday.

The meeting is related to the UK's G7 Presidency goals ahead of the Leaders' Summit in Cornwall in June, to which Prime Minister Modi has been invited.

