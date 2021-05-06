STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramzan in China: Faithful dwindle under limits on religion

Published: 06th May 2021 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang, as seen during a govt organized visit for foreign journalists on April 19, 2021. 

Uyghurs and other members of the faithful pray during services at Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang, as seen during a govt organized visit for foreign journalists. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KASHGAR: Tursunjan Mamat, a practicing Muslim in western China's Xinjiang region, said he's fasting for Ramzan but his daughters, ages 8 and 10, are not.

Religious activity including fasting is not permitted for minors, he explained.

The 32-year-old ethnic Uyghur wasn't complaining, at least not to a group of foreign journalists brought to his home outside the city of Aksu by government officials, who listened in on his responses.

It seemed he was giving a matter-of-fact description of how religion is practiced under rules set by China's Communist Party.

My children know who our holy creator is, but I don't give them detailed religious knowledge, he said, speaking through a translator.

After they reach 18, they can receive religious education according to their own will.

Under the weight of official policies, the future of Islam appears precarious in Xinjiang, a rugged realm of craggy snow-capped mountains and barren deserts bordering Central Asia.

Outside observers say scores of mosques have been demolished, a charge Beijing denies, and locals say the number of worshippers is sinking.

A decade ago, 4,000 to 5,000 people attended Friday prayers at the Id Kah Mosque in the historic Silk Road city of Kashgar.

Now only 800 to 900 do, said the mosque's imam, Mamat Juma.

He attributed the drop to a natural shift in values, not government policy, saying the younger generation wants to spend more time working than praying.

The Chinese government organised a five-day visit to Xinjiang in April for about a dozen foreign correspondents, part of an intense propaganda campaign to counter allegations of abuse.

Officials repeatedly urged journalists to recount what they saw, not what China calls the lies of critical Western politicians and media.

Beijing says it protects freedom of religion, and citizens can practice their faith so long as they adhere to laws and regulations.

In practice, any religious activity must be done in line with restrictions evident at almost every stop in Xinjiang - from a primary school where the headmaster said fasting wasn't observed because of the separation of religion and education, to a cotton yarn factory where workers are banned from praying on site, even in their dormitory rooms.

Within the factory grounds, it's prohibited. But they can go home, or they can go to the mosque to pray, said Li Qiang, the general manager of Aksu Huafu Textiles Co.

Dormitories are for the workers to rest. We want them to rest well so that they can maintain their health.

By law, Chinese are allowed to follow Islam, Buddhism, Taoism, Roman Catholicism or non-denominational Protestantism.

In practice, there are limits.

Workers are free to fast, the factory manager said, but they are required to take care of their bodies.

If children fast, it's not good for their growth, said the Id Kah mosque's imam.

Researchers at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank, said in a report last year that mosques have been torn down or damaged in what they called the deliberate erasure of Uyghur and Islamic culture.

They identified 170 destroyed mosques through satellite imagery, about 30% of a sample they examined.

The Chinese government rejects ASPI research, which also has included reports on Beijing's efforts to influence politics in Australia and other Western democracies, as lies promoted by anti-China forces.

The government denies destroying mosques and allegations of mass incarcerations and forced labour that have strained China's relations with Western governments.

They say they have spent heavily on upgrading mosques, outfitting them with fans, flush toilets, computers and air conditioners.

Xinjiang's biggest ethnic minority is Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim group who are 10 million of the region's population of 25 million people.

They have borne the brunt of a government crackdown that followed a series of riots, bombings, and knifings, although ethnic Kazakhs and others have been swept up as well.

The authorities obstruct independent reporting in the region, though such measures have recently eased somewhat.

AP journalists visiting Xinjiang on their own in recent years have been followed by undercover officers, stopped, interrogated and forced to delete photos or videos.

Id Kah Mosque, its pastel yellow facade overlooking a public square, is far from destroyed.

Its imam toes the official line, and he spoke thankfully of the government largesse that has renovated the more than 500-year-old institution.

There is no such thing as mosque demolition, Juma said, other than some rundown mosques taken down for safety renovations.

Kashgar has been largely spared mosque destruction, the Australian institute report said.

Juma added he was unaware of mosques being converted to other uses, although AP journalists saw one turned into a cafe and others padlocked shut during visits in 2018.

