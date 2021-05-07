STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four ex-police officers indicted on US civil rights charges in George Floyd death

Published: 07th May 2021 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

A woman looks at a mural showing the face of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by Minneapolis police. (Photo |AFP)

By PTI

MINNEAPOLIS: A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man's constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air, according to indictments unsealed Friday.

The three-count indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.

All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Kueng appeared via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was not part of the court appearance.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death and is in Minnesota's only maximum-security prison as he awaits sentencing.

The other three former officers face a state trial in August, and they are free on bond.

They were allowed to remain free after Friday's federal court appearance.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.

Kueng and Lane also helped restrain Floyd -- state prosecutors have said Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs.

State prosecutors say Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, argued during his murder trial that Chauvin acted reasonably in the situation and that Floyd died because of underlying health issues and drug use.

He has filed a request for a new trial, citing many issues including the judge's refusal to move the trial due to publicity.

Nelson had no comment on the federal charges Friday.

Messages left with attorneys for two of the other officers were not immediately returned, and an attorney for the fourth officer was getting in an elevator and disconnected when reached by The Associated Press.

Floyd's arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked protests nationwide and widespread calls for an end to police brutality and racial inequities.

