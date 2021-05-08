STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu woman in Pakistan cracks prestigious Central Superior Services examination

She is one of the 221 candidates declared successful in the CSS examination out of the 18,553 who had appeared in the written tests.

Published: 08th May 2021

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a first, a Hindu woman in Pakistan has cleared the country's prestigious Central Superior Services (CSS) examination and has been selected for the elite Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

Sana Ramachand is an MBBS doctor, hailing from rural area of Shikarpur district in Sindh province, which has the largest Hindu population in Pakistan. She is one of the 221 candidates declared successful in the CSS examination out of the 18,553 who had appeared in the written tests.

The final selection has been made after an elaborate medical, psychological and oral tests. The groups are allotted at the last stage when final merit is determined.

After the result, Ramchand tweeted: "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh", and added, "I'm pleased to share that by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have cleared the CSS 2020 and been allocated to PAS. All credit goes to my parents."

The pass percentage in the latest CSS has been less than 2 per cent which shows the tough competition as well as the rigorous standards applied by the Federal Public Service Commission responsible for these recruitments.

The PAS is the top tier often followed by Pakistan Police Services and Foreign Services of Pakistan and others. Those allotted PAS are appointed Assistant Commissioners and later promoted District Commissioners, the powerful administrators controlling the districts.

BBC Urdu reported that Ramchand is the first Hindu woman who had been selected for the PAS after passing the CSS examination. A total of 79 women made it to the final list and have been allotted various groups including PAS.

The topper is also a woman, Maheen Hassan, who was also allotted the PAS. Ramchand did her MBBS from Chandka Medical College in Sindh province and completed her house job in the Civil Hospital Karachi.

She is currently doing FCPS from Sindh Institute of Urology and Transparent and soon would become a qualified surgeon. Several people, including some political leaders, congratulated her on social media for her achievement.

"Congratulations to Dr Sana Ramchand. She has done proud the Hindu community of Pakistan, indeed the whole country," Senior leader of Pakistan People Party Farhatullah Babar tweeted.

A social media user Sumeet Rathore tweeted: "Amidst all the unusual news every day, let's congratulate Dr Sana Ramchand" the first Hindu female for successfully qualifying CSS2020Exam, and appointed as an Assistant Commissioner -Proud for All the Hindu Community."

