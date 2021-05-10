STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three soldiers killed after armed men attack check-post in Pakistan

A top government official said, unidentified armed men had attacked the check-post in the calming area of Marat late Sunday which is some 70 kilometers from Quetta.

Published: 10th May 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army, Pakistani Rangers

Representational image of Pakistan Army officers (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men opened fire on a security check-post in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing at least three paramilitary soldiers, an official said.

The attack took place on Sunday in the Marat area of the Bolan district.

A top government official said, unidentified armed men had attacked the check-post in the calming area of Marat late Sunday which is some 70 kilometers from Quetta.

"During the attack three Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and one injured. Although the soldiers at the check-post returned the fire but the attackers managed to escape in darkness," the official said.

The soldiers then cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation in the nearby mountainous areas.

However, no arrest has been made till now.

The bodies and the injured soldier were brought to a hospital. The attack on the soldiers comes just four days after militants from across the border in Afghanistan opened fire and killed four soldiers in the border area in Zhob district in the province.

Balochistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province's gas and mineral resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan soldiers
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp