UAE to bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, two other countries from May 12

Published: 10th May 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

flight, air plane, planes

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash, Online Desk)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced it will bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting May 12 until further notice, as concern mounts over a virus variant spreading in India.

They must first spend 14 days in another country before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Emirati citizens, diplomats and a few others are exempt from the restrictions as long as they get tested on arrival and quarantine for 10 days in the UAE.

Already, the UAE has halted all flights to and from India over the dramatic virus outbreak there.

The decisions have a major impact on residents of seven sheikhdoms, home to millions of foreign workers from India, Pakistan and the other nations.

