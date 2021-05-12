STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ahmadi man arrested for 'deceitfully marrying Muslim woman' in Pakistan

FIA cybercrime wing Lahore had registered the FIR against Shahbaz Ashraf on a complaint of his wife, Hina Saeed, and arrested him last week.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an Ahmadi minority man for "deceitfully marrying a Muslim woman" by concealing his faith and also uploading her objectionable pictures on social media.

FIA cybercrime wing Lahore had registered the FIR against Shahbaz Ashraf on a complaint of his wife, Hina Saeed, and arrested him last week. According to the FIA, the suspect contracted marriage with the complainant concealing his faith and fathered two children.

"The suspect also uploaded objectionable pictures of the complainant on social media. The FIA has recovered the pictures from his mobile phone at the time of arrest," it said. Ashraf filed a post arrest bail petition in the court on Tuesday which was denied by the sessions court Lahore.

The suspect's counsel told the court that his client solemnised nikah (marriage) with the complainant and he embraced Islam on April 1, 2021. He also presented a certificate to the effect. He said the complainant was still the wife of the petitioner/suspect and the offences included in the FIR were not committed.

He also denied uploading any objectionable material on social media with regard to the complainant. Opposing the bail petition, a counsel for the complainant said the suspect being an Ahmadi contracted a second marriage with the complainant by concealing his faith for nine years.

He said the suspect embraced Islam in 2021, therefore, a criminal offence was made out.

Denying the bail, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain observed that "sufficient incriminating material is available on record against the petitioner. The petitioner has also been found guilty in the FIA investigation. I am not inclined to grant post-arrest bail to the petitioner".

Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from travelling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In Pakistan, around 10 million out of the 220 million population are non-Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Investigation Agency Pakistan FIA Ahmadi man arrested Pakistan marriage scam
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp