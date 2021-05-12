STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: Shipment of 40 ton of oxygen from France reaches India

The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France's Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reached Mumbai.

Published: 12th May 2021 07:39 PM

INS Tarkash brought in 40 tons of oxygen donated by France

INS Tarkash brought in 40 tons of oxygen donated by France. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

PARIS: France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain informed that the second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen reached India on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter Lenain said, "The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France's Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reaches Mumbai. Thanks to Indian Navy's frigate INS Tarkash."

Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Deeply value this continuing support from our friend & partner France. Grateful to our friend Qatar for the prompt facilitation in collaboration with the French Embassy in Qatar."

"Operation Setu-II - a sea bridge that continues to deliver. INS Tarkash arrives in Mumbai (India) carrying 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical O2 each. A tireless effort to augment our O2 availability, " Bagchi tweeted.

Amid the massive surge in COVID cases, India received global support in the form of PPE kits, medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, and other medical aids. Earlier, France had announced that it will provide India with eight high-capacity oxygen generators, liquid oxygen for 2000 patients for five days, as well as 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs.

Twenty-eight tonnes of medical equipment sent by France as part of its solidarity mission for facing the COVID-19 crisis. Besides France, several other countries including the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany have also announced plans to support India.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country.

