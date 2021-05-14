STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Palestinians killed in West Bank by Israeli Army as tensions soar

Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

Published: 14th May 2021

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank has risen to seven.

The Israeli army says one was killed after attempting to stab a soldier.

Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

The health ministry said five were killed in stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces in several locations, and a sixth was killed during an attempt to stab an Israeli soldier on Friday.

A seventh was killed in Nablus.

The West Bank violence comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

The West Bank violence signals a new wave of unrest there as part of the Israel-Gaza escalation.

