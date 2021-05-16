STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Everyone may have to get vaccinated against Covid-19 again: German expert

Thomas Mertens told the Funke newspaper group in comments published Sunday that there isn't yet enough data to say when exactly booster shots will be needed.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The head of Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel says it's likely that everyone will have to get vaccinated again next year against COVID-19.

Thomas Mertens told the Funke newspaper group in comments published Sunday that there isn't yet enough data to say when exactly booster shots will be needed, and officials will have to wait a few months to see whether protection against the coronavirus weakens in some groups.

But he stressed that "the virus won't leave us again" and so the vaccinations currently under way won't be the last.

He added: "In principle, we have to prepare for everyone possibly having to refresh their vaccine protection next year."

Nearly 30.4 million people in Germany, or 36.5 per cent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot by Friday.

More than 9 million, or 10.9 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Germany
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp