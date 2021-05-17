STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
111-year-old Australian Dexter Kruger recommends eating chicken brains

Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Published: 17th May 2021

In this image made from video, Australia's Dexter Kruger speaks during an interview at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”

Kruger's 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”

“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

