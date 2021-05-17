STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe, India's Adline Castelino finishes third runner-up

Andrea Meza beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted 'Viva Mexico!'

Published: 17th May 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

HOLLYWOOD:  Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year's ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Meanwhile, Miss India Adline Castelino finished as the third runner-up.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

