STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia has avoided 30,000 COVID deaths due to strict measures: PM Morrison

Addressing a press conference in Queensland, Morrison termed the emergence of new virus strains was a 'great risk'.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Pledging that he will not risk Australian lives, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said the strict measures adopted by his government have avoided 30,000 deaths in the country due to the "raging" COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries.

Addressing a press conference in Queensland, Morrison termed the emergence of new virus strains was a "great risk".

He said all the vaccines being administered across the world may not be equipped to deal with the new virus variants. However, he assured that his government was taking decisions based on the best medical advice available currently.

"The pandemic is raging. The pandemic is morphing. It's changing everyday. When you see the pandemic this year raging through developing countries, then the great risk, as we're already seeing, is new strains, new variants coming through," he said.

"I'm not going to take risks with Australian lives.

I'm not going to do that and I'm going to ensure that we maintain a regime that has so far avoided the loss of 30,000 lives in this country and has seen more Australians come back into work than were there before (the pandemic)," the prime minister said.

He compared the Australian situation to the global scenario which was largely reeling from the pandemic, more devastating than last year.

Australia has so far recorded 29,988 cases of coronavirus, along with 910 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Morrison said, "I understand that we want to be able to prepare to get us in a place where when it's safe to do so, we can make changes."

"But right now, it's not safe to do so. We are working on plans, as I've said many times, working on plans to enable vaccinated Australians firstly to be able to travel around Australia and to be able to move around when states potentially to travel overseas and have different quarantine arrangements on their return with the sign-off from State Chief Health Officers," he said.

Australia's borders were slammed shut in March last year as the coronavirus spread across the world. Only citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to enter the country under some strict COVID-19 border rules.

On April 27, Australia suspended all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 due to the "very significant" spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The Morrison-led government had imposed a temporary ban on travel from India due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The government threatened to prosecute the returnees from India with a possibility of five years of jail term or a penalty of 66,000 Australian dollars (USD 50,899).

The move triggered a backlash in this country with several lawmakers, doctors, civil societies and businessmen criticising the government for "abandoning" Australians in India.

Repatriation flights from India have started since then. Meanwhile, an Australian citizen of Indian-origin has died of the coronavirus in India on Tuesday.

Govind Kant, 47, who lived in Sydney, had flown to India for personal matters before the flight ban had been announced. He had not been allowed to fly back to Australia as he had contracted the virus.

His employer, Trina Solar, Australia, confirmed Kant's death on business and job site LinkedIn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Morrison COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp