STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesians protest at US Embassy over Israel's airstrikes

More than 1,000 police were deployed around the compound, which is blocked off by concrete road separators.-

Published: 18th May 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

A Muslim woman wears a face mask with the colors of Palestinian flag during a rally condemning Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the heavily guarded US Embassy in Indonesia's capital on Tuesday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs that read "Free Palestine," several hundred demonstrators gathered along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy.

More than 1,000 police were deployed around the compound, which is blocked off by concrete road separators.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is not an Israeli Embassy in the country.

One group of protesters, organized by the United Indonesian Muslim Student Action group, chanted 'God is Great' and 'Freedom for Palestine' as they marched.

Their banners and placards slammed the airstrikes in Gaza and denounced America's staunch support of Israel.

Another group, organised by the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, held a similar rally a few hundred metres (yards) from the embassy.

They yelled 'Save Palestinians' as they marched through downtown Jakarta to the United Nations mission.

Similar protests organised by union workers were held at the same time Tuesday in other Indonesian cities, including in Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Makassar and Riau.

Authorities warned protests to maintain social distance during the demonstrations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Indonesia has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and President Joko Widodo has condemned the airstrikes. "Israel aggression must be put to a stop," he wrote Sunday on Twitter.

In a joint statement released late Sunday, Widodo, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and de-escalation of the situation.

The three leaders of Muslim-majority nations in Southeast Asia also urged the United Nations Security Council to act urgently to guarantee the safety and protection of Palestinian civilians.

They also called for an emergency UN General Assembly to come up with a resolution to end "the atrocities against the Palestinian people." Israel has said it will press on for now with its attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the US signalled it would not pressure the two sides for a cease-fire even as President Joe Biden said he supported one.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed in the ongoing rocket attacks launched from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israeli Gaza Strip
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp