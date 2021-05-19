STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia jails man for planning school shooting

News of the ruling comes one week after a former student of a school in the central Russian city of Kazan shot dead seven students and two teachers in the country's worst mass shooting in years.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

(Image used for representational purposes)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian officials said Wednesday a 20-year-old man planning a mass shooting including detonating explosives at a technical college in Siberia was jailed for 10 years.

News of the ruling comes one week after a former student of a school in the central Russian city of Kazan shot dead seven students and two teachers in the country's worst mass shooting in years.

The Buryatia region branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement the man was found guilty of several charges including making explosives and preparing a mass attack.

"By a court verdict, the young man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a fine of 15,000 rubles ($200, 170 euros) in a strict regime prison colony," it said.

Investigators said the man in 2019 had blown up an empty residential building in the countryside in preparation for the attack and had purchased a pistol, gas masks, black masks and remote controls for detonating improvised explosive devices.

They said he had tried but failed to recruit three others to carry out the attack.

Their statement claimed the man had in 2018 carried out extensive research of school shootings online and that he decided to carry out a similar attack at a technical school in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital. 

The statement said the man had entered the facility several times posing as a prospective student, but that the attack was ultimately thwarted by the regional Federal Security Service (FSB).

He was deemed of sound mind and health, it added.

Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in education facilities and the difficulty of buying firearms legally, although it is possible to register hunting rifles.

The FSB says it has prevented dozens of armed attacks on schools in recent years.

In February 2020, the FSB said it had detained two teenagers on suspicion of plotting an attack on a school in the city of Saratov with weapons and homemade explosives.

Last week's attack in Kazan however rocked the country. 

In the aftermath, President Vladimir Putin called on lawmakers to toughen gun control laws and other senior officials demanded stricter regulation of the internet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia mass shooting plan
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp