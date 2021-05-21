STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 herd immunity may be unrealistic, says South African experts

Van der Heever also expressed concern about the late discovery that COVID-19 was an airborne virus.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

a patient wearing an oxygen mask is treated in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa

a patient wearing an oxygen mask is treated in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Achieving herd immunity against the COVID-19 may be unrealistic due to the mutations of the virus that causes it, South African experts have said, as they called for long-term vaccination strategies amid uncertainty about current vaccine efficacy.

"Many governments are targeting herd immunity, but it is unachievable in the same way it is unachievable for flu," said Professor Alex van den Heever, health and social security systems specialist of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) School of Governance.

Van den Heever was speaking on an expert panel hosted by leading managed care provider and medical scheme administrator Agility Health.

The other panellists were virology expert Prof Sim Mayaphi and clinical pharmacology expert Dr Jacques Snyman.

"If we are vaccinated this year, this could mean we don't necessarily have immunity for the strains that emerge next year," said Snyman.

"Various vaccines are targeting various sites of the virus. That particular antibody will only be effective as long as that part of the virus has not mutated.

"The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are only partially effective, but they reduce the likelihood and severity of illness," he added.

Snyman said nobody knew whether the current vaccines would protect in the future.

"The next strain may not be affected by the antibodies we have vaccinated for. It is therefore likely that long-term vaccination strategies will be required," Snyman said.

Mayaphi, who is head of the Department of Medical Virology at the University of Pretoria, said the pandemic had caught everyone by surprise, as he called for better planning to prevent the next pandemic.

"Surveillance programmes are needed to look at the animal-human interface of viruses and the prevalence of viruses in animal hosts to see if we can predict these viruses being transmitted from host animals to humans.

We already have many examples of this, including COVID-19," Mayaphi said.

Van der Heever also expressed concern about the late discovery that COVID-19 was an airborne virus.

"This poses the most extreme risk for a pandemic (as) it is the fastest (way in which) it could be transmitted.

"That is the one that is going to overrun testing and tracing - it's going to overrun border controls," he said.

Data by Johns Hopkins University on Friday showed 3,431,904 deaths and 139,963,964 cases globally due to the coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 herd immunity South Africa COVID COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp