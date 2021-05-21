STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Seven killed, 13 injured as bomb explodes during pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the provincial government in Baluchistan, tweeted a condemnation of the blast.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Local residents examine damage of vehicles at the site of a bomb blast in Chaman, southwestern Pakistan, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and 13 others injured when a bomb exploded during a pro-Palestine rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, officials said.

The rally was taken out to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, which over the last 11 days has been involved in a tense confrontation with Israel that has led to the death of over 240 people, and threatened to destabilise the volatile Mideast.

Balochistan Government Spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said the rally was passing through Murghi Bazar area of Chaman town when the bomb went off.

"Six people have been killed and 14 injured in the attack," Shahwani said in the first official update on the attack.

Later, officials updated the toll to seven, as they said three persons continue to be critical.

The dead and 10 of the injured were shifted to local hospitals, while the rest of the injured were rushed to provincial capital Quetta.

The blast site has been sealed by security forces.

News channels showed images of glass shards, blood stains and debris, as policemen cordoned off the area.

The rally was organised by political outfit Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Nazaryati (JUI-N).

Party leaders Abdul Qadir Luni and Qari Mehrullah were leading the rally and are said to be safe, though Luni sustained some injuries.

"The enemies of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians are on the side of Israeli aggression," Shahwani said.

Preliminary reports suggest an improvised explosive device was planted near the vehicle of a religious leader, which was triggered when the rally was about to end.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the attack.

"Terrorist elements do not deserve any leniency.

No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order of the province, he said.

No outfit has taken responsibility for the attack.

However, Baloch nationalists and Taliban insurgents are active in the area and often carry out such attacks.

The incident comes a month after a bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in provincial capital Quetta, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

The Chinese ambassador was staying at the hotel at the time of the attack, but was away on a visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bomb pakistan
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp