STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs

Boulware is reviewing a log the state is providing to Floyd’s attorneys of documents relevant to the case, to determine which ones should remain sealed.

Published: 21st May 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Injection

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: A federal judge said Thursday he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they haven't finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II also said he might order the district attorney in Las Vegas to join attorneys for the state, convicted mass murderer Zane Michael Floyd and the local newspaper in hearings Boulware is holding on a request to block Floyd’s execution, possibly in late July.

The judge appeared frustrated that Floyd’s attorneys were asking him, in his words, “to stay an execution that hasn’t been scheduled yet,” and that the state has not disclosed the type of drugs it would use, whether it has them, the names of the manufacturers or the lethal injection method to be used.

Randall Gilmer, the state attorney representing the Nevada Department of Corrections and prisons chief Charles Daniels, said the state isn’t obligated to make public its execution plan, called a protocol, until officials complete their confidential “deliberative process" and an execution warrant is issued.

Only then can defense attorneys and the public challenge the plan, Gilmer said.

The deputy state attorney general also expressed concern that once the information is public, officials involved in the execution will face harassment from death penalty opponents.

Boulware is reviewing a log the state is providing to Floyd’s attorneys of documents relevant to the case, to determine which ones should remain sealed.

He denied a bid by an attorney for the Las Vegas Review-Journal to make the log public as part of the court record.

“I fully anticipate that when the protocol is finalized, we will have a significant discovery hearing about a great many things,” Boulware acknowledged.

“It seems to me that the longer this takes — for this execution protocol to be finalized — the longer will be the stay that I ultimately enter as it relates to the execution date,” he said. He said he might consider a block of up to 120 days.

“Mr. Floyd’s entitled to be able to determine whether or not there’s a proper choice made about the drugs or even ... the protocol,” the judge said.

Floyd, 45, is fighting his death sentence for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Las Vegas supermarket. He lost appeals in state and federal courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case.

A state judge in Las Vegas plans a June 4 hearing — also about the status of the execution protocol — and might issue a warrant for execution for the late July date, Floyd's defense attorney, David Anthony, told Boulware.

The federal judge scheduled his next hearing June 3.

“Between now and then I will consider the extent to which I am going to order the disclosure, or not, of the drugs under consideration,” Boulware said, along with arguments about blocking the execution date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Judge Nevada Prison Nevada Lethal Injection Drugs
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp