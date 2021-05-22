Swiss government fly COVID-19 medical supplies to Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Swiss government has flown USD 8 million of much needed equipment and medical supplies to combat COVID-19 to help Nepal, which is struggling with a failing health system and acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients.

The aid was handed over to Nepal's Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi at Kathmandu airport on Saturday.

The Swiss embassy in Nepal said the shipment contained 40 ventilators, oxygen concentrators, 1.1 million coronavirus test kits, face masks, gloves and protective suits.

Nepal has been appealing for help from the international community since the COVID-19 situation worsened sharply this month.

A lockdown has been imposed in most parts of the country since last month to curb the spiking cases.

Nepal has recorded nearly 500,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 6,024 people have died.