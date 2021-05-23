STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing expresses intention to shift to civilian rule: Report

He said the military's purpose is to establish a federal state based on multi-party democracy. He said the shift can take place within 12 or 18 months if circumstances allow.

Published: 23rd May 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

An anti-coup protester holds a placard requesting military action against Myanmar military in Yangon

An anti-coup protester holds a placard requesting military action against Myanmar military in Yangon (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NAYPYITAW: Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday expressed the intention to seek a shift to civilian rule in his first interview with foreign media after the February 1 coup.

The General's comments in an online interview with Hong Kong's Phoenix Television, reported NHK World.

He said the military's purpose is to establish a federal state based on multi-party democracy. He said the shift can take place within 12 or 18 months if circumstances allow.

He appeared to suggest that the military rule is only temporary in a bid to obtain understanding from anti-coup protesters and the international community, reported NHK World.

However, he did not mention the timing of an election for launching a civilian government in the released part of the interview.

He also denied media reports that more than 800 civilians have been killed in clashes with security forces that fired at them. A human rights group in Myanmar has reported the number, reported NHK World.

Min Aung Hlaing said the actual fatalities are as many as 300. He said the clashes have also left 47 people dead and more than 200 injured in the police.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Myanmar's military seized power in the country, announcing a one-year state of emergency and vowing to take action against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, were placed under house arrest in the coup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar coup
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp